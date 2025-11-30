JICA inaugurates Maharashi Flagship Sub-project to transform rural livelihoods

The subproject aims to provide year-round irrigation, increase agricultural productivity, and farm incomes through efficient water management. It also seeks to strengthen post-harvest processing and market access through a fully functioning Agri-Business Centre.

Additionally, improved rural accessibility through better roads and continued capacity development of the WMCA are expected to ensure the sustainable operation and maintenance of the infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, said, “For 52 years, JICA has stood with Bangladesh. This subproject is not just an infrastructural initiative – it is about changing lives.

As the first completed flagship, Maharashi sets a new benchmark for integrated rural development and shows that when the government, JICA, and local communities work hand in hand, we can achieve so much, from better harvests to stronger communities.”