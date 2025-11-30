JICA inaugurates Maharashi Flagship Sub-project to transform rural livelihoods
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) jointly inaugurated the Maharashi Flagship Development subproject under the Small-Scale Water Resources Development Project (SSWRDP) Phase-II.
The grand opening was held in Jhenaigati, Sherpur, marking a major step toward sustainable rural development through improved water resource management and agri-business expansion, reports a press release.
The Maharashi Flagship Development sub-project draws water from the perennial Maharashi River to support a gross area of 1,250 hectares, including 1,000 hectares of net-benefited land, currently serving 1,420 households out of a total of 2,405 households. It has recorded an Economic Internal Rate of Return of 12.9 per cent, showcasing strong economic viability.
The subproject aims to provide year-round irrigation, increase agricultural productivity, and farm incomes through efficient water management. It also seeks to strengthen post-harvest processing and market access through a fully functioning Agri-Business Centre.
Additionally, improved rural accessibility through better roads and continued capacity development of the WMCA are expected to ensure the sustainable operation and maintenance of the infrastructure.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, said, “For 52 years, JICA has stood with Bangladesh. This subproject is not just an infrastructural initiative – it is about changing lives.
As the first completed flagship, Maharashi sets a new benchmark for integrated rural development and shows that when the government, JICA, and local communities work hand in hand, we can achieve so much, from better harvests to stronger communities.”
From the JICA Bangladesh Office, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Shoji Izumi, Senior Representative.
Javed Karim, Chief Engineer, LGED; Saniul Haque, Project Director, SSWRDP Phase-II; Yojiro Sekiguchi, Team Leader, Consultant Team, Nippon Koei; additional Chief Engineers and Executive Engineers from Mymensingh division and Sherpur district; relevant Project Directors of LGED; executive members and beneficiaries of the Water Management Cooperative Association (WMCA), Maharashi Subproject also graced the event with their presence.