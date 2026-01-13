Bangladesh may join international force in Gaza if certain conditions are met
Bangladesh’s participation in the proposed international force aimed at maintaining stability in Gaza will depend on the fulfilment of several conditions, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said.
He made the remarks in a Facebook post on Monday.
Shafiqul Alam said that as the world’s third-largest Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh has consistently condemned what it describes as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and has been calling for an immediate end to the killings and the complete withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gazan territory.
On 17 November 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution that, among other issues, mentioned the formation of an international force—an International Stabilisation Force (ISF)—to ensure stability in Gaza.
Referring to the resolution, Shafiqul Alam said, “All Muslim countries on the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution. Several other Arab and Muslim countries jointly recommended that the resolution be adopted by the Security Council.”
The press secretary said, “We acknowledge the significance of the Security Council’s decision to establish the ISF, and we have learned that several Muslim countries are interested in joining the force. We, too, are carefully considering the matter.”
He added, “As one of the countries that has contributed the most to United Nations peacekeeping operations, and as a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, we are interested in joining the ISF provided several conditions are met.
These include that the ISF must be temporary and operate under a United Nations Security Council mandate; a permanent ceasefire must be in effect in Gaza; all Israeli troops must be fully withdrawn from Gaza; and responsibility for Gaza must be handed over to the Palestinians.”
The press secretary reiterated that Bangladesh will continue to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recently, during a visit to Washington, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman expressed Bangladesh’s principled interest in being part of the proposed international force in Gaza during a meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.