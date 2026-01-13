Bangladesh may join international force in Gaza if certain conditions are met

Bangladesh’s participation in the proposed international force aimed at maintaining stability in Gaza will depend on the fulfilment of several conditions, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam has said.

He made the remarks in a Facebook post on Monday.

Shafiqul Alam said that as the world’s third-largest Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh has consistently condemned what it describes as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and has been calling for an immediate end to the killings and the complete withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gazan territory.

On 17 November 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution that, among other issues, mentioned the formation of an international force—an International Stabilisation Force (ISF)—to ensure stability in Gaza.