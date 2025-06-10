Gopalganj AL general secretary detained in Benapole
Police today arrested Awami League (AL) Gopalganj district unit general secretary Shahabuddin Azam from Benapole border while he was trying to flee to India.
Police said a number of cases were lodged against him at Jathrabari thana and different police stations of Gopalganj.
Azam and his wife were going to India through Benapole border. Immigration police however, released his wife as there is no case against her.
Azam was handed over to Benapole Port Police Station.
Earlier on 5 June, police arrested AL Mollarhat upazila unit of Bagerhat district former organizing secretary Sheikh Rezaul Kabir by Benaploe immigration police.