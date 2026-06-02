Govt mulls relocating battery-run rickshaws outside city areas: Home Minister

Home Affairs Minster Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government is considering relocating battery-powered rickshaws outside metropolitan areas and such a move would not create new unemployment while also helping improve traffic management.

Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Journalists asked whether it would be possible to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka while the government is trying to control traffic through artificial intelligence (AI) technology and, at the same time, hundreds of thousands of auto-rickshaws continue to operate in the capital.