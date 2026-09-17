SRB formally begins journey as specialised police unit

In his address, the DG directed all personnel to ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability in conducting operational activities under the new law and formally announced the SRB’s journey.

He said changes to the SRB’s logo, flag and uniform in line with the new law are underway and will be implemented after government approval.

Palash urged every member of the force to ensure public safety and the rule of law through integrity, honesty and patriotism to earn public trust.