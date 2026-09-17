SRB formally begins journey as specialised police unit
The Special Response Battalion (SRB) formally began its operations as a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police following the publication of the Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act, 2026 in the gazette on Tuesday.
SRB Director General Additional Inspector General of Police Md Ahsan Habib Palash gave operational guidelines to its members on Wednesday at the SRB headquarters, joining personnel of all battalions nationwide through videoconferencing.
In his address, the DG directed all personnel to ensure the highest level of transparency and accountability in conducting operational activities under the new law and formally announced the SRB’s journey.
He said changes to the SRB’s logo, flag and uniform in line with the new law are underway and will be implemented after government approval.
Palash urged every member of the force to ensure public safety and the rule of law through integrity, honesty and patriotism to earn public trust.