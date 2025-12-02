No security risk for anyone in Bangladesh: Home adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said there is no security risk for anyone as the government is committed to keeping everyone protected.
“There is no security risk to anyone in Bangladesh. The government is fully prepared to ensure everyone’s safety. Special security arrangements will be provided for individuals who need them," he said.
He made the remarks while responding to a question about the security risks of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman upon his return to Bangladesh. He spoke at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat after emerging from the Core Committee meeting on law and order.
Jahangir said that during the meeting they did not discuss the security concerns of Tarique Rahman; rather, they discussed preparations for holding the forthcoming national election, maintaining law and order, controlling drug peddling, the overall border situation, looted firearms, and provocative speeches on social networking sites.
He continued: “The home ministry is prepared for everyone’s protection.”
The Home Adviser said they mainly held discussions on preparedness ahead of the next parliamentary elections.
He continued that they had discussed deployment strategies for the law enforcement agencies, considering the risky polling centres.
“We will deploy law enforcers after assessing the security of the polling centres,” he said.
But he declined to divulge the number of risky polling centres.
The Home Adviser also said they had discussed the progress of purchasing body-worn cameras.
Asked about the number of bodycams to be purchased, he said, “We buy whatever we need.”
The home adviser said they had asked all concerned to ensure that no intruders can enter Bangladesh territory during the election.
About an allegation that the SPs were transferred in accordance with the advice of a political party, he said, “None made such an allegation to me.”
Replying to a question about the implementation of the recommendations of the investigation commission formed to probe the 2009 BDR carnage, Jahangir said he is yet to go through the probe report.
“We must implement the recommendations of the commission,” he said.