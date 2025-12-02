No security risk for anyone in Bangladesh: Home adviser

Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said there is no security risk for anyone as the government is committed to keeping everyone protected.

“There is no security risk to anyone in Bangladesh. The government is fully prepared to ensure everyone’s safety. Special security arrangements will be provided for individuals who need them," he said.

He made the remarks while responding to a question about the security risks of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman upon his return to Bangladesh. He spoke at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat after emerging from the Core Committee meeting on law and order.

Jahangir said that during the meeting they did not discuss the security concerns of Tarique Rahman; rather, they discussed preparations for holding the forthcoming national election, maintaining law and order, controlling drug peddling, the overall border situation, looted firearms, and provocative speeches on social networking sites.