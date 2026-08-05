Offensive post about PM: Former NCP leader Salahuddin arrested

Police have arrested Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir, the former Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act. Officers from Bogura district police arrested him in the capital's Monipur area early this morning, Wednesday.

The NCP temporarily relieved Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir of his duties on 31 July after he published an offensive Facebook post about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

On 2 August, authorities registered a case against him under the Cyber Security Act at Bogura sadar police station.