Offensive post about PM: Former NCP leader Salahuddin arrested
Police have arrested Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir, the former Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act. Officers from Bogura district police arrested him in the capital's Monipur area early this morning, Wednesday.
The NCP temporarily relieved Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir of his duties on 31 July after he published an offensive Facebook post about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
On 2 August, authorities registered a case against him under the Cyber Security Act at Bogura sadar police station.
Md. Mahfuz Alam, inspector (investigation) of Bogura sadar police station, confirmed the arrest.
He told Prothom Alo, "HS Maftoon Ahmed Khan, president of Bogura Sadar Thana BNP, filed the case. We arrested Salahuddin from the Monipur area of the capital at around 4:00 am today, Wednesday. We will take him to Bogura and produce him before the court."
Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (northern region) of the NCP, reacted to the arrest in a Facebook post today, Wednesday.
He alleged that the BNP and the police had demonstrated their power despite the party having already taken disciplinary action against Gazi Salahuddin.
Referring to the recent attacks in Habiganj and Sylhet, Sarjis Alam said that Gazi Salahuddin had posted a one-line Facebook status about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
After the party raised objections, he deleted the post. He also expressed regret on Facebook and pledged that such an incident would not recur in the future. Sarjis Alam nevertheless expressed anger over Salahuddin's arrest.
Earlier, on 21 April 2025, the NCP had temporarily relieved Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir of his duties following allegations of irregularities in deputy commissioner (DC) appointments and commission-taking in the procurement of paper for printing textbooks. The party later withdrew the suspension order.