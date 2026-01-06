13th parliamentary election: Appeals open until 9 Jan as 41 candidates apply on day one

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed with the EC until 9 January. The commission will dispose of the appeals between 10 and 18 January.

Following scrutiny, nomination papers of 723 candidates were rejected across the 300 parliamentary constituencies, while 1,842 nominations were declared valid.

The EC has arranged designated booths in front of the EC building in Agargaon, Dhaka, to receive appeals.

As of Monday evening, the EC said appeals had been filed as follows: three from the Rangpur region, five from Rajshahi, three from Khulna, one from Barishal, one from Mymensingh, 15 from Dhaka, seven from Faridpur, five from Cumilla, and two from Chattogram. No appeals were filed from the Sylhet region on Monday.

Of the five appeals from the Cumilla region, one was filed against the acceptance of a nomination. It was learned that this appeal challenges the acceptance of the nomination of independent candidate A K Ekramuzzaman from Brahmanbaria-1.