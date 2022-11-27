Bangladesh

Proposed two divisions Padma and Meghna postponed

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The government has backtracked from its decision to create two new divisions named Padma and Meghna in wake of the global economic crisis.

The two proposed divisions have been postponed at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms (NICAR) on Sunday.

Two ministers confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

When asked about the matter, speaking to Prothom Alo, NICAR member and local government minister Tajul Islam said, "The two proposed divisions named Padma and Meghna have been postponed. This is not a priority as the world is facing an economic crisis. It would require Tk10 billion to create a division, so the move has been postponed."

Cabinet division sources said the two proposed divisions were supposed to be placed for approval at the NICAR meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

As per the proposal, Padma was supposed to be made a new division with several districts of Faridpur while Meghna with several districts of Cumilla.

Proposals of creating new divisions, districts, upazilas, municipalities, thanas are approved at the NICAR meeting. Several ministers and secretaries are the members of NICAR with prime minister as the convener.

There are currently eight administrative divisions and these are Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment