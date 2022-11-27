Proposed two divisions Padma and Meghna postponed

When asked about the matter, speaking to Prothom Alo, NICAR member and local government minister Tajul Islam said, "The two proposed divisions named Padma and Meghna have been postponed. This is not a priority as the world is facing an economic crisis. It would require Tk10 billion to create a division, so the move has been postponed."
Cabinet division sources said the two proposed divisions were supposed to be placed for approval at the NICAR meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
As per the proposal, Padma was supposed to be made a new division with several districts of Faridpur while Meghna with several districts of Cumilla.
Proposals of creating new divisions, districts, upazilas, municipalities, thanas are approved at the NICAR meeting. Several ministers and secretaries are the members of NICAR with prime minister as the convener.
There are currently eight administrative divisions and these are Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.