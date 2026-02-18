PM vows to establish rule of law, equal rights

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday addressed the nation with a comprehensive message outlining his government’s priorities, pledging to restore democracy, strengthen the rule of law, equal rights, curb corruption, and build a self-reliant and humane Bangladesh.

“Not party or political influence or force, but the rule of law will be the final word in governing the state,” he said in his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office.

State-run broadcaster BTV aired the address at 9.45pm.

Tarique Rahman said BNP government believes that party, opinion, religion, and philosophy may differ individually, but the state belongs to all.

“Whether you voted for BNP to give the newly formed government the opportunity to govern, or did not vote for BNP, or did not vote at all—everyone has equal rights over this government. . . As a Bangladeshi, each and every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said establishing a self-reliant, secure, humane, and democratic Bangladesh is the goal of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government.

“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity — whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” he said.