PM vows to establish rule of law, equal rights
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday addressed the nation with a comprehensive message outlining his government’s priorities, pledging to restore democracy, strengthen the rule of law, equal rights, curb corruption, and build a self-reliant and humane Bangladesh.
“Not party or political influence or force, but the rule of law will be the final word in governing the state,” he said in his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office.
State-run broadcaster BTV aired the address at 9.45pm.
Tarique Rahman said BNP government believes that party, opinion, religion, and philosophy may differ individually, but the state belongs to all.
“Whether you voted for BNP to give the newly formed government the opportunity to govern, or did not vote for BNP, or did not vote at all—everyone has equal rights over this government. . . As a Bangladeshi, each and every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said establishing a self-reliant, secure, humane, and democratic Bangladesh is the goal of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government.
“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity — whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” he said.
He said every constitutional, governmental, and non-governmental institution in the country will operate according to established laws and regulations.
Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, said the new government has begun its journey amid a fragile economy battered by corruption and misrule during the period of fascism, a weak governance structure, and a deteriorating law and order situation.
He said improving law and order and strictly controlling corruption to restore peace and security in the minds of the people are the BNP government’s top priorities.
The premier said the current government has also identified the spread of gambling and drugs across the country as one of the major causes of the deterioration of law and order.
Therefore, law enforcement agencies are taking all strict measures to control gambling and drugs, he said, adding the government is undertaking maximum efforts to ensure peace and security in public life.
The prime minister extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
“Ramadan is a month of self-purification. If we truly understand the essence of self-purification, then this month should not increase people’s suffering. However, among many of us, there is a noticeable tendency to seek excessive profit in business during this month,” he said.
He urged the businessmen to refrain from considering this month as a time for excessive business profit in the interest of preserving the sanctity of Ramadan.
The premier also called upon the businessmen to remain cautious as commodity prices do not go beyond the reach of ordinary people.
“In exchange for thousands of lives, by bringing down a mafia syndicate, we have assumed the responsibility of governing the state with the commitment to establish the rights of the people in the state and government,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said his government is determined to dismantle all syndicates of wrongdoing and irregularities in every sector.
He said the government wants to take necessary measures while protecting the interests of both businessmen and consumers.
Acknowledging the many challenges facing the country, the prime minister also highlighted its vast potential.
“If we can transform our large population into a skilled workforce, then this population will become our human resource. If we can develop ourselves with skills, not only Bangladesh but also the global market will be open to us,” he said.
As the world enters the era of artificial intelligence through advancements in information technology, he stressed that survival with dignity and prosperity in this competitive world requires expertise in specific fields.
He assured students and youth that the government is ready to provide all possible support to help them develop intellectually and scientifically.
The government has begun its journey with specific commitments to ensure employment and a supportive work environment, he said.
Referring to the people’s demand of uninterrupted supply of gas, water, and electricity during the month of Ramadan, Tarique Rahman said he has already instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the civic amenities during iftar, tarawih, and sehri times.
Noting that preventing waste and practicing austerity is a responsibility of every believer, he said remaining cautious about unnecessary or excessive use of gas, electricity, and water in offices and institutions is also part of prayers.
“Before calling upon all government and private officials, employees, and the general people to practice austerity, I wanted to set an example through the government ministers and the MPs of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” he said.
“In the very first meeting of the BNP parliamentary party, we decided that treasury bench members will not import tax-free cars and take plot allocations using government privileges,” he said.
Referring to his previous pledge that if BNP was voted to power, the government would follow the ideal of justice of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in running the government, he said, “I believe that this decision of the BNP parliamentary party reflect that very ideal of justice”.
Addressing public suffering caused by severe traffic congestion—especially in Dhaka—the prime minister said people face endless difficulties in markets, fields, offices and courts. Without reducing public hardship, peace of mind cannot return, he said.
To reduce pressure on the capital, alternative measures are urgently needed, he said, adding the government is initiating a comprehensive restructuring of the railway network nationwide so that people can live in their own houses in their respective districts and still conduct official and business activities efficiently.
As part of this plan, the activities of the railways, shipping and road transport and bridges ministries are being reorganized and coordinated, he said.
“We believe that if the railway communication system across the country is made accessible, affordable, and safe, it will reduce people’s dependence on city-centered living and also improve the environment,” he said.
Recalling his return to the country after nearly 18 years and his declaration last December 25 that “I have a plan” for the country and its people, Tarique Rahman said he had presented many aspects of that plan during his election campaign across the country ahead of the February 12 national election.
By voting for BNP, the party founded by the proclaimer of independence, citizens have given it the responsibility of governing and the opportunity to implement its plans, he said.
Now it is the BNP government’s duty to fulfill its commitments, he said, adding that implementation has already begun.
“On this journey of fulfilling our commitments, we seek your continued support in the days ahead,” he said.