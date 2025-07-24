Bangladesh reports 70 deaths from dengue till Thursday this year

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 70 this year.

The death has been reported in the Chattogram division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 280 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 18,625 this year.