Art exhibition at fire-ravaged Prothom Alo building: A call for unity in support of independent journalism

Light spread from the fire-damaged Prothom Alo building. On Wednesday morning, in bright spring sunshine, the exceptional art exhibition ‘Alo’ formally began at this building. At the inaugural ceremony, leaders of the journalist community expressed their resolve to build firm unity among journalists across the country to strengthen independent journalism and democracy.

At 11:00 am today, newspaper owners, editors, journalist leaders, and media workers from across the country attended the inaugural ceremony in front of the Prothom Alo building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. Renowned artist Mahbubur Rahman created the artworks.

On the night of 18 December 2025, around 10:45 p.m. a group of vindictive extremists attacked the Prothom Alo office. They went on a rampage, breaking the shutters and large glass doors of the office. After entering, they looted, vandalised items, and set fire. Then they attacked the Daily Star building as well, carrying out extensive vandalism and arson there too.