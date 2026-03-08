Barrister Zaima Rahman receives Khaleda Zia’s award on International Women’s Day

A UK-trained lawyer Zaima Rahman received this prestigious award on behalf of her family at a ceremony held at Osmani Smrity Auditorium in the capital today, Sunday.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs presented awards to late prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and five others in five different categories for their resilience and achievements.

Khaleda Zia got the recognition for what the ministry described as her steadfast leadership in the struggle to restore democracy and her significant contributions to safeguarding the country’s democratic process.