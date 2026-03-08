Barrister Zaima Rahman receives Khaleda Zia’s award on International Women’s Day
Former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia has been honored with the “The Best Indomitable Woman in Advancing Democracy” award as part of this year’s International Women’s Day observances.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over the award to Barrister Zaima Rahman, the only daughter of prime minister and ruling BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.
A UK-trained lawyer Zaima Rahman received this prestigious award on behalf of her family at a ceremony held at Osmani Smrity Auditorium in the capital today, Sunday.
The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs presented awards to late prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and five others in five different categories for their resilience and achievements.
Khaleda Zia got the recognition for what the ministry described as her steadfast leadership in the struggle to restore democracy and her significant contributions to safeguarding the country’s democratic process.
On the occasion, eminent physician and social worker Zubaida Rahman, wife of the prime minister, and their only daughter Zaima Rahman attended the programme as special guests.
Nurun Nahar Akter was honoured for achievements in economic empowerment. Bobita Khatun received the award in the field of education and employment, while Nur Banu Kabir was recognised in the successful mother category.
Shamla Begum was awarded for overcoming violence related trauma and rebuilding her life with success. Afroza Yasmin was honoured for her notable work in social development.