DC conference: 50 closed, weak factories to be transferred to private sector within a year

Around 50 closed and weaker factories in terms of performance in the textile and jute sectors will be gradually transferred to the private sector within the next year, Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has said.

He noted that the move is expected to attract fresh investment, boost production, and generate substantial employment opportunities.

The minister made the remarks at a press briefing on Monday following the fourth session of the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.