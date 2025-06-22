Covid-19: 5 die in 24 hours
The health department has confirmed five deaths and 36 new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday.
“Five more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the viral disease to 16 since January,” according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 621 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 5.80 per cent, the statement added.
The total official death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,515.
The first case of coronavirus was detected in the country on 8 March 2020. Ten days later, on 18 March of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.