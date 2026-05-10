Ivy gets bail but not release as new cases keep emerging

First, she was shown arrested in five cases. She secured bail in those cases. Then she was shown arrested in another five cases. Courts granted her bail in the second batch of cases as well. After that, she was shown arrested in two more cases. Bail was also granted in those two cases.

However, the High Court’s bail orders in the first 10 cases were later stayed. In the latest two cases, the state has sought suspension of the bail orders, and the petitions are awaiting hearing.

This has been the pattern surrounding the arrests and bail of former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy. Notably, her name does not appear in the FIRs of seven out of these 12 cases.

Police arrested her from her residence in Narayanganj city in the early hours of 9 May last year. Even after a year, investigations into the cases filed against her have not been completed.

Lawyers representing Ivy say the repeated practice of showing her arrested in one case after another is delaying her release process. Challenging the legality of showing her arrested in the latest two cases, Ivy filed a writ petition, following which the High Court on 26 April ordered authorities not to show her arrested or harass her in any unspecified cases.