Case against Prothom Alo editor will limit press freedom

Several individuals and organisations have expressed their concern and anger, condemning the case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and the newspaper's staff correspondent (Savar) Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act, as well as the arrest of Samsuzzaman. They said such cases and arrests of journalists would curb media freedom.

A case has been filed under DSA against Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman, who was picked up from his resident in Savar, at the capital's Tejgaon police station on Tuesday midnight. Another case was registered in Ramna police station under the same act with the same charge. While Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman was made the main accused, Samsuzzaman is also named in this case.

The cases were filed over a ‘graphic card’ that contained a photo that did not match with the caption shared on Facebook on 26 March. It was said in the case that the content maligns the country’s image and achievements.

However, the inconsistency in the Facebook post was quickly noticed and removed and correction was made in a follow-up post.