Case against Prothom Alo editor will limit press freedom

Several individuals and organisations have expressed their concern and anger, condemning the case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and the newspaper's staff correspondent (Savar) Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act, as well as the arrest of Samsuzzaman. They said such cases and arrests of journalists would curb media freedom.
A case has been filed under DSA against Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman, who was picked up from his resident in Savar, at the capital's Tejgaon police station on Tuesday midnight. Another case was registered in Ramna police station under the same act with the same charge. While Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman was made the main accused, Samsuzzaman is also named in this case.
The cases were filed over a ‘graphic card’ that contained a photo that did not match with the caption shared on Facebook on 26 March. It was said in the case that the content maligns the country’s image and achievements.
However, the inconsistency in the Facebook post was quickly noticed and removed and correction was made in a follow-up post.
Several ministers and leaders of the ruling party have been criticising Prothom Alo for several days following the post. Many affiliated organisations of the party have been carrying out various programmes. In the meantime, the two cases under the Digital Security Act were filed. The plaintiff of the first case is Syed Golam Kibria, general secretary of ward no. 11 of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League. A lawyer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek), who is the executive president of the Bangabandhu Foundation, filed the second case. Police showed Samsuzzaman arrested in the case filed with Ramna police station not in the one with Tejgaon police station.
Various human rights organisations, journalists, political and civic organisations and prominent citizens have demanded the withdrawal of the case against the editor of Prothom Alo and the release of the arrested journalist Shamsuzzaman. Several countries and international organisations have also expressed concern over this incident.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has been harassed by such cases during the tenure of different governments. There are still over 50 cases against him.
Case filed at midnight
When Samsuzzaman could not be traced after 20 hours he had been picked up from Savar at four in the morning on Wednesday, it was learned that a case was being filed against the Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and reporter Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act at the capital's Ramna police station.
But the Ramna police station refused to disclose any information about the case that night. When two Prothom Alo correspondents went to Ramna police station on Wednesday midnight to find out about the case, they were obstructed from entering the police station. Several other journalists of different media were present in front of the police station. They were also denied entrance to the police station.
Later Prothom Alo spoke to the plaintiff Abdul Malek on the phone at around 1:55am. He identified himself as a lawyer of the High Court and said, "I have filed a statement of the case, I don't know whether it has been lodged (the case) or not. Whether it was filed or not, where the police have been contacting, is all a matter of the police, I hope you understand.”
Blow to freedom of expression
The misuse of digital security laws has long been criticised and talked about. The Editors' Council has expressed deep concern over charging Prothom Alo's editor and reporter under this law. President Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud said in a statement on Thursday that journalists are constantly being harassed and tortured by DSA. They demanded immediate withdrawal of all the cases filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, reporter Samsuzzaman and Daily Jugantor’s special correspondent Mahbubul Alam under this law. They also demanded release of Samsuzzaman.
The editors’ council said that lodging cases against journalists one after another under DSA is a serious blow to the media and freedom of expression.
The Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) said, it believes Prothom Alo editor is being harassed and the brave journalism of his newspaper is being intimidated by the DSA case.
The statement signed by NOAB president AK Azad demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case against Prothom Alo editor and former NOAB president Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act and the release of Prothom Alo's staff correspondent Samsuzzaman. At the same time, the organisation demanded the withdrawal of all cases against journalists.
The statement reads, "We find the growing enforcement of digital security laws against journalists alarming. We have repeatedly raised our concerns over DSA at the highest levels of government. Such a law does not go hand-in-hand with the dream and efforts to establish free expression, independent journalism and a progressive society.
Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) have expressed deep concern, anger and condemned the cases filed against journalists under the Digital Security Act. The leaders of the two organisations demanded immediate unconditional release of journalist Samsuzzaman.
Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) said that the case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act and the arrest of its staff correspondent Samsuzzaman in the early hours of the morning without a warrant is harassment. It encourages activities against media freedom. Such a move would curtail media freedom and create an atmosphere of fear.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called out the action of picking up of the Prothom Alo journalist and producing him before court after 30 hours showing arrested under Digital Security Act. In a statement, the anti-corruption organisation demanded the unconditional release of journalist Samsuzzaman and the immediate repeal of DSA in line with democratic system.
Referring to the World Free Media Index 2022, TIB's statement reads, Bangladesh ranks 162 out of 180 countries in the world, which is below Afghanistan (156). This position is a reflection of repressive digital security laws and their arbitrary abuse by the ruling party.
President of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, M Hafizuddin Khan, and secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar strongly condemned and protested the case against Prothom Alo editor. They demanded the repeal of restrictive laws like the Digital Security Act to ensure people's freedom of expression. They think that, various restrictive laws including the Digital Security Act have been enacted and are being enacted with the aim of suppressing freedom of the media. Due to these laws, the freedom of expression of journalists is severely restricted. Besides, their professional security is also threatened.
Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) has expressed concern over the case against Prothom Alo editor Motiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act and the illegal raid on the residence of journalist Samsuzzaman and his detention at night. BLAST claims the existing laws and the High Court's directives have been violated in the case of illegal detention and interrogation.