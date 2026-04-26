Dhaka seeks justice over Florida student killings

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said today Dhaka expects those responsible for the brutal killing of two Bangladeshi students in Florida to be brought to justice through a proper investigation.

“This is extremely tragic. The body of the young man has been recovered, while the body of the young woman has not yet been found,” she told journalists at the foreign ministry here.

Bangladeshi PhD students Zamil Ahmed Limon and Nahida Sultana Brishti of the University of South Florida (USF) were brutally killed allegedly by another former student of USF.

The state minister said Bangladesh is maintaining close communication with its mission in Washington, the US State Department, the FBI and all relevant agencies regarding the matter.