Dhaka seeks justice over Florida student killings
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said today Dhaka expects those responsible for the brutal killing of two Bangladeshi students in Florida to be brought to justice through a proper investigation.
“This is extremely tragic. The body of the young man has been recovered, while the body of the young woman has not yet been found,” she told journalists at the foreign ministry here.
Bangladeshi PhD students Zamil Ahmed Limon and Nahida Sultana Brishti of the University of South Florida (USF) were brutally killed allegedly by another former student of USF.
The state minister said Bangladesh is maintaining close communication with its mission in Washington, the US State Department, the FBI and all relevant agencies regarding the matter.
Shama Obaed said she had spoken with both families and assured them of all possible assistance from the Bangladesh government.
Regarding the repatriation of Limon’s body, she said the body will be brought to home as soon as possible after autopsy and other legal formalities.
“The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare is assisting in this matter, and we will also provide support regarding the other case,” she added.
Shama expressed hope that the US authorities would conduct a full investigation and bring those responsible for the brutal killings to justice.
Replying to another question, she said Bangladesh expected its vessels, including MV Banglar Joyjatra, to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.
On her recent Africa visit, the state minister said Bangladesh may explore future energy cooperation with Senegal and Angola while communication with those countries would be strengthened.