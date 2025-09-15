Nurul Haque discharged from hospital after 18 days
Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was discharged from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday after 18 days of treatment.
Rashed Khan, general secretary of the party, said Nur was released around 4:30 pm.
Although Nur has been discharged he will not be able to speak to the media and is scheduled to be admitted to another hospital for further treatment, he said.
Nur was admitted to DMCH on 29 August with multiple injuries after a clash between activists of his party and Jatiya Party in the capital’s Kakrail area and charge of batons by the law enforcement agencies
He was initially treated at the One-Stop Emergency Centre (OSEC) before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Once his condition stabilised, he was moved out of the ICU.
He was given treatment under a six-member medical board.