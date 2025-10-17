KOICA celebrates 30 yrs of friendship with Bangladesh
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bangladesh Office has celebrated three decades of friendship and partnership with Bangladesh through the Korea Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) Night 2025.
The programme was held at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka on 16 October.
The annual KBAA Night brought together more than 200 participants, including the KOICA alumni, government officials, development partners, and representatives from KOICA projects to commemorate 30 years of cooperation between Korea and Bangladesh.
This year’s celebration carried special significance as KOICA marked its 30th anniversary of partnership in Bangladesh, a journey founded on trust, respect, and shared aspirations for sustainable development.
The event began with a video presentation titled “KOICA & Bangladesh – 30 Years of Friendship”, showcasing KOICA’s contributions since its establishment in 1995.
Over the years, KOICA has partnered with the Government of Bangladesh to advance progress in public administration and governance, public health, transport modernisation, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and ICT innovation.
During the ceremony, Jihoon Kim, KOICA country director, delivered the opening remarks, reaffirming KOICA’s continued commitment to work hand-in-hand with Bangladesh to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.
Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, attended the occasion as the chief guest, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations and the growing impact of KOICA’s development programmes.
The KBAA president, general secretary, and other alumni members shared reflections on KOICA’s role in global talent development and the meaningful contributions of Bangladeshi alumni in various sectors after returning from training and higher education programmes in Korea.
Since 1993, more than 2,600 Bangladeshi government officials have participated in KOICA’s fellowship and training programmes, while over 1,700 Korean volunteers have served in different institutions across Bangladesh, fostering mutual understanding and lasting bonds between the two peoples.
In 2025 alone, KOICA is facilitating several capacity-building programmes for Bangladeshi officials in diverse areas such as public finance, infrastructure development, social protection, and technology-driven policy innovation.
These include specialised training on “Capacity Building for ERD Officials in Bangladesh”, “Strengthening Sustainable Infrastructure Development Capacity”, and “Old-Age Income Security Systems”, among others — engaging more than 50 participants throughout the year.
These programmes continue to enhance institutional capabilities and contribute to Bangladesh’s journey toward sustainable development.
The event also featured the election of new KBAA executive members, the presentation of the Best Field Case, and a cultural performance celebrating the rich traditions of Bangladesh.
Former KBAA executive committee members were honoured with Letters of Appreciation for their dedicated service.
In her closing remarks, Sujin Kong, KOICA deputy country director, expressed gratitude to all alumni and partners for being part of KOICA’s development journey, emphasising that “our partnership with Bangladesh goes beyond projects — it’s about people, passion, and progress.”
The evening concluded with a networking dinner, strengthening connections among alumni and reaffirming the shared vision of KOICA and Bangladesh for peace, prosperity, and a sustainable future.