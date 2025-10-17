KOICA celebrates 30 yrs of friendship with Bangladesh

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bangladesh Office has celebrated three decades of friendship and partnership with Bangladesh through the Korea Bangladesh Alumni Association (KBAA) Night 2025.

The programme was held at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka on 16 October.

The annual KBAA Night brought together more than 200 participants, including the KOICA alumni, government officials, development partners, and representatives from KOICA projects to commemorate 30 years of cooperation between Korea and Bangladesh.