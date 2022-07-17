Govt to provide employment to disabled people: Nuruzzaman

The minister was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of 25-bed Shanti Nivas project at Lalmonirhat as the chief guest, said a press release.
Lalmonirhat district social service office organised the event.
The world leaders appreciated the initiative of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed that have been taken for the welfare of disabled people, he said and added that allowance for disabled persons is being increased gradually.
Lalmonirhat district commissioner M Abu Jafar, District awami league general secretary and district parishad administrator advocate Matiar Rahman, director of divisional social service office at Rangpur Sadekul Islam and district social service officer Abdul Matin, among others, were present.