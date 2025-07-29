Police stations must accept GDs: Govt

The government has agreed in principle with the Police Reform Commission’s recommendation that no police station can turn away anyone seeking to file a general diary (GD). Police stations will be required to accept all GDs submitted to them.

Additionally, the government has decided to gradually expand the online GD system to cover all police stations across the country. Once implemented nationwide, there will be no objection about GDs being refused.

These decisions were documented in the minutes of a meeting held on July 23 at the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, to review progress on implementing the reform commission’s recommendations. The meeting, chaired by the chief adviser’s principal secretary M Siraj Uddin Miah, reached a total of 11 decisions.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Division, Home Ministry, Public Administration Ministry, Law Ministry, and the Public Service Commission, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), attended the meeting.