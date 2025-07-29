Police stations must accept GDs: Govt
The government has agreed in principle with the Police Reform Commission’s recommendation that no police station can turn away anyone seeking to file a general diary (GD). Police stations will be required to accept all GDs submitted to them.
Additionally, the government has decided to gradually expand the online GD system to cover all police stations across the country. Once implemented nationwide, there will be no objection about GDs being refused.
These decisions were documented in the minutes of a meeting held on July 23 at the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, to review progress on implementing the reform commission’s recommendations. The meeting, chaired by the chief adviser’s principal secretary M Siraj Uddin Miah, reached a total of 11 decisions.
Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Division, Home Ministry, Public Administration Ministry, Law Ministry, and the Public Service Commission, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), attended the meeting.
The chief adviser’s press wing circulated the meeting summary to various media outlets on Monday.
At the meeting, IGP Baharul Alam reported that 75 per cent of police stations and units have already adopted the online GD system. Work is underway to expand the initiative to the remaining stations. As of 22 July, a total of 42,934 GDs (excluding some related to lost items) had been filed this year, of which 5,806 were submitted online. Currently, about 25 per cent of GDs are being filed digitally.
The meeting also discussed the possibility of introducing online filing of First Information Reports (FIRs). The commission had recommended that police must not delay or refuse to accept FIRs. The meeting was informed that work is already in progress to implement this recommendation. The Police Headquarters has sent a proposal to the Home Ministry seeking amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code to allow online FIR submission. A standardised FIR format is also being developed. The meeting stressed the need to expedite this process.
The Police Reform Commission recommended the formation of a dedicated team to handle criminal investigations, with a provision that these officers cannot be transferred outside their assigned units or police stations.
At the meeting, it was noted that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) are already functioning as specialised units for investigating criminal cases.
Home Secretary Nasimul Gani and Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam pointed out that each police station also has an Inspector (Investigation) responsible for overseeing case investigations.
They noted that forming separate, fully specialised teams under the current structure would be costly and time-consuming, requiring new recruitment and long-term career planning. However, they agreed that the capacity of existing personnel could be enhanced through specialized training.
The meeting concluded that steps should be taken to launch dedicated investigation units, at least on a pilot or experimental basis.
It was also noted during the meeting that, out of 121 priority proposals selected from five reform commissions, 13 (essentially 11) recommendations from the Police Reform Commission have been identified as ready for immediate implementation.
Recruitment, transfers and promotions
To streamline recruitment and improve the organisational structure of the police, the commission suggested reforms to the appointment process of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) under the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC). It noted that physical and mental fitness criteria are currently being overlooked. The suggestion is to include height, weight, and mental health checks in the eligibility criteria for BCS Police cadre applicants.
During the meeting, it was clarified that existing policies already provide separate physical standards for the police and Ansar cadres. A specialised committee has been formed to implement the remaining proposals. The Public Administration Ministry, Home Ministry, and BPSC will review and submit a report.
The commission also recommended that the Inspector General of Police be present at Superior Selection Board (SSB) meetings whenever police-related matters are discussed. The Cabinet Division has been tasked with implementing this recommendation.
Another recommendation was to prepare and regularly update a ‘fit list’ of eligible officers for appointments as Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Officers-in-Charge (OCs). The meeting was informed that a committee has already been formed to review and report on this.
It was also decided that political ideology will not be part of a job applicant’s police verification report. Furthermore, all such verifications must be completed within two months.
Culture of Accountability
The Police Reform Commission recommended forming a neutral and independent “Police Commission.” On this matter, it was decided at the meeting that the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and the Police Headquarters will jointly prepare a report.
The meeting was also informed that police officers are currently being trained in the use of force during unlawful assemblies in accordance with the five-step procedure recognised by the United Nations.
The commission recommended that every law enforcement agency headquarters should have a dedicated human rights cell. In response, the meeting noted that the Police Headquarters already has such a cell, where complaints can be lodged regarding any offense committed by police personnel, including human rights violations. It was further decided that similar cells will be established at the headquarters of other law enforcement agencies, including RAB.