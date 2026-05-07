Hawkers barred from doing business in crowded areas during the day

Following long-standing criticism over the occupation of pavements and roads, traffic congestion, obstruction to pedestrian movement, and the unregulated activities of hawkers in the capital, the government has introduced the “Dhaka city hawker management policy–2026”.

Issued by the Local Government Division, the policy, for the first time, establishes a detailed framework for hawker registration, business operations in designated areas, holiday and night markets, licence fees and administrative supervision.

According to the policy, hawkers will not be permitted to operate during daytime in densely populated and busy areas of Dhaka.

In areas where public movement declines after office hours, night markets may operate from the evening until 10:00 pm.

The policy states that its primary objectives are “to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, improve the living standards of hawkers, create employment opportunities, build a cleaner city, and identify designated areas for hawker activities”.