BCSM convened 3rd AGM, new executive committee formed

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) held its 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 October 2025, where a new nine-member executive committee was elected through a transparent and participatory process in accordance with its constitution, reports a press release.

BCSM is a platform comprising academics and researchers, migrant rights, human rights and women’s rights associations, diaspora groups, NGOs and the private sectors in Bangladesh.

It collectively works to promote and protect the rights of migrant workers both at home and abroad. Currently, the platform consists of 23 organisational and three individual members.