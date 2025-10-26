Migration activists
BCSM convened 3rd AGM, new executive committee formed
Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) held its 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 October 2025, where a new nine-member executive committee was elected through a transparent and participatory process in accordance with its constitution, reports a press release.
BCSM is a platform comprising academics and researchers, migrant rights, human rights and women’s rights associations, diaspora groups, NGOs and the private sectors in Bangladesh.
It collectively works to promote and protect the rights of migrant workers both at home and abroad. Currently, the platform consists of 23 organisational and three individual members.
In 2016, when Bangladesh agreed to host the ninth Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), civil society organisations in the country came together to form the Bangladesh Civil Society Coordination Committee for GFMD (BCSCC).
The platform played a pivotal role in placing the rights of migrants at the heart of GFMD’s official discussions.
Following the successful completion of the People’s Global Action (PGA) on Migration, Development and Human Rights and GFMD, member organisations decided to continue the partnership.
In a meeting held on 23 January 2017, BCSCC was transformed into Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) to address the emerging challenges of migration in a more sustained manner.
Since then, BCSM has expanded its engagement to include issue-based national, regional and international advocacy, migrant-focused research, policy influence and interventions aimed at strengthening the legal and institutional framework for protecting the rights of migrant workers and their families.
At the third AGM, the following nine organisations were elected to form the new Executive Committee: Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), WARBE Development Foundation, BASTOB, Karmojibi Nari, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Film for Peace Foundation, DevCom, and Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).
The newly elected office bearers are: Dr. Tasneem Siddiqui (RMMRU) as Chair, Syed Saiful Haque (WARBE Development Foundation) as Co-Chair, and Ranjit Chandra Das (BASTOB) as Treasurer. RMMRU is the secretariat of the BCSM.
BCSM congratulates all newly elected member organisations and looks forward to their leadership in further strengthening the collective efforts to uphold and advance the rights and dignity of Bangladeshi migrant workers worldwide.