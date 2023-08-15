State minister angry in the morning, OC withdrawn at night, reinstated next day

Zunaid Ahmed, the State Minister for Information, Communication, and Technology, voiced his discontent with the conduct of Mizanur Rahaman, who serves as the Officer-in-Charge (OC) at Singra station. This dissatisfaction arose after local residents raised allegations against him during a public hearing in the Singra upazila of Natore on Sunday.

The Natore superintendent of police (SP) ordered the withdrawal of the accused police official on that very day following the public hearing in the morning. However, the order was cancelled later on Monday morning.

A public hearing concerning criminal acts like theft, mugging, and drug-related activities within the 12 unions and the pourasava of the upazila occurred at the premises of the upazila parishad on Sunday at 10:00 am. As part of the event, a project to install surveillance cameras at various crucial locations within the Singra pourashava (municipality) was also inagurated.