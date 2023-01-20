Sreemangal shivers at lowest 5.4 degrees Celsius

Biting cold gripped Sreemangal as the lowest temperature in the country this season was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius in the upazila in the 24 hours untill Friday morning, reports UNB.

The lowest temperature in Sreemangal was recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius on 4 February, 1968, Mujibur Rahman, an officer at the Srimangal weather monitoring station, said.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.