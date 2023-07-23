Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 36 cases

There has been one more Covid-19-linked death in the country. Meanwhile, 36 new cases have been identified in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.
With this death, country's total death toll rose to 29,468 while the caseload has reached 2,043,971, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate has risen to 5.64 per cent from Saturday’s 4.27 per cent as 638 samples were tested during this time.
Meanwhile, the recovery and death rates have remained unchanged at 98.38 and 1.44 per cent respectively.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July 2021 and maximum fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.