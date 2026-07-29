Former minister Latif Siddique arrested

Former minister Abdul Latif Siddique has been arrested in a crimes against humanity case filed over the killings during Hefazat-e-Islam's rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka's Motijheel.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested him from his residence in Gulshan at around 6:00 pm today, Wednesday, DB Additional Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed.

“Latif Siddique has been arrested in a case filed with the International Crimes Tribunal. There was an arrest warrant against him and he was detained accordingly,” Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo.