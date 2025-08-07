Major Sadikul's wife placed on a 5-day remand
A court has granted permission to interrogate Sumaiya Jafrin in a five-day remand in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the order today, Thursday, following a petition by the police.
Sumaiya Jafrin, the wife of Major Sadikul, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a "secret meeting" of the banned student organisation Chhatra League, held at a convention center near the Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.
Major Sadikul Haque is also in military custody over allegations of involvement in the same incident.
According to sources from the police and the court, the police produced Sumaiya Jafrin before the court and requested a seven-day remand for interrogation.
The defence opposed the remand request. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted permission for a five-day remand for interrogation.
Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, Mohammad Nasirul Islam, told Prothom Alo that Sumaiya Jafrin's involvement had surfaced through various channels. She was later taken into DB custody from a restaurant in Mirpur DOHS.
On 13 July, police filed a case with Vatara police station in the capital.
According to the case statement, on 8 July, the banned student organisation Chhatra League held a secret meeting at the KB Convention Centre near Bashundhara.
The meeting, which took place from 10:00am to evening, was attended by 300 to 400 individuals, including members of the banned Chhatra League, the banned Awami League, and retired government officials. They allegedly chanted anti-government slogans during the meeting.
It was planned at the meeting that, upon receiving instructions from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people from across the country would gather in Dhaka. They intended to seize control of Shahbagh intersection, create nationwide unrest and panic, and pave the way for Sheikh Hasina’s return to power. These conspiracies were allegedly plotted at that meeting.