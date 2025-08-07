Major Sadikul's wife placed on a 5-day remand

A court has granted permission to interrogate Sumaiya Jafrin in a five-day remand in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the order today, Thursday, following a petition by the police.

Sumaiya Jafrin, the wife of Major Sadikul, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a "secret meeting" of the banned student organisation Chhatra League, held at a convention center near the Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.

Major Sadikul Haque is also in military custody over allegations of involvement in the same incident.