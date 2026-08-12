Keeping people in hardship or silencing them cannot make a state strong: PM

Promising to stand by genuine entrepreneurs, he said, “If we can support entrepreneurs, it will create employment and livelihood security for people on the one hand and improve the overall economic situation on the other.”

The prime minister said the government wants to build a country where everyone would be better off than they are today. “We want to build a country where everyone will be better off than they are now. This is our main goal and objective,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of domestic investment alongside foreign investment, Tarique Rahman said foreign investment would certainly come and the government wants it, but local investors and entrepreneurs must also be encouraged.

“We will provide as much policy support as necessary from the government to help them do business and make investments,” he said.

He said the government’s policies are aimed at creating opportunities for people from all walks of life, adding that the government is working with everyone’s cooperation to build a better and stronger country.