"Lack of full implementation of CHT accord is impacting indigenous women and girls gravely"

Non-implementation of Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord since it was signed 25 years ago has severely threatened the culture and identity of the region’s indigenous population, and violated their human rights, a UN expert said on Saturday.

Marking the anniversary of the signing on 2 December 1997, the Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, Francisco Cali Tzay, issued a statement.

"The non-implementation of the accord signed between the Government and the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS - Indigenous Peoples political party) has left the Indigenous Peoples vulnerable, marginalised, and deprived of determining their own development, as they are entitled to in the accord."