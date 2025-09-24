BNP leads in six divisions, Jamaat in one

Respondents from six of the country’s eight divisions favored the BNP in a survey asking voters whom they would support in the upcoming national elections. Jamaat-e-Islami leads in Rangpur division, while the banned Awami League is ahead in Barishal division.

These findings were presented today, Wednesday, at the National Archives auditorium in Dhaka during the release of the second phase of the second round of the survey titled “People’s Election Pulse Survey.”

The survey was conducted by consulting firm Innovision Consulting, with support from the civic platform Voice for Reform and the Bangladesh Research and Analysis and Information Network (BRAIN). The results were presented by Innovision Consulting’s Managing Director, Rubaiyat Sarwar.