Writ challenging legality of contract process with foreign company dismissed

The High Court has delivered a verdict dismissing the writ (rule discharge) regarding the ongoing process related to the contract between the Chittagong Port Authority and a foreign company for managing the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chittagong Port.

Justice Zafar Ahmed's single High Court bench gave this verdict today, Thursday.

Following a split verdict of the High Court's dual bench regarding the writ, the single bench of the High Court today dismissed the rule and gave the verdict.

Thus, the decision of dismissing the writ became final by the majority opinion in the High Court.

After the verdict today, one of the lawyers for the writ petitioner, Anwar Hossain, told Prothom Alo that the single bench of the High Court discharged the rule and gave the verdict.

An appeal has been filed in the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the majority's decision to dismiss the writ.