Expatriates to cast votes by postal ballots in next national poll: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin has said that expatriate Bangladeshis who have National Identity Cards (smart cards) will be able to exercise their voting rights through postal ballots in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

To facilitate this, an app titled "Postal Ballot BD" is currently under development, he added.

The CEC, who is now on an official visit to Canada, made the remarks while exchanging views with expatriate Bangladeshis at a discussion, organised by the consulate general of Bangladesh in Toronto.

The meeting was held on the occasion of inaugurating the distribution of smart national identity cards abroad and encouraging expatriates to participate in the electoral process, according to a PID press release issued today,

As the chief guest, CEC Nasir Uddin formally inaugurated the smart card distribution programme and urged expatriates to cast their votes in the polls.