Diplomacy
PM seeks rock-solid Dhaka-Tokyo ties for stronger, more prosperous future
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called for deepening the multifaceted ties between Bangladesh and Japan to build a stronger and more prosperous future, highlighting the potential for major Japanese investment, job creation and expanded cooperation in energy, technology and infrastructure.
“Let's deepen the multifaceted ties between Bangladesh and Japan for a stronger, much better, and more prosperous future together,” he wrote in a Facebook post this evening following his summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Tarique Rahman said his ongoing visit to Japan marked an important step towards strengthening the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.
Describing the summit as highly productive, the Prime Minister said the two leaders had reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, economic development, and a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
“Our discussions focused on translating this partnership into tangible opportunities for the people of Bangladesh,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said the two sides explored emergency financial assistance of 50 billion Japanese yen, equivalent to approximately US$320 million, under Japan’s Partnership for Power Asia initiative to strengthen Bangladesh’s energy security.
He said, “we also held encouraging discussions on the potential for up to one trillion Japanese yen, or around US$6.3 billion, in Japanese private-sector investment in Bangladesh over the next five years, with the prospect of creating around 200,000 jobs.
“These investments could accelerate industrialisation, expand manufacturing capacity, and create new opportunities for our young workforce,” he added.
The Prime Minister also said he had proposed establishing a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to advance cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, electronics manufacturing and advanced technologies.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in space science and satellite engineering, alongside Japanese technical and financial support for high-speed rail connectivity linking six major divisional cities and the development of modern transport infrastructure, he added.
Highlighting another major area of cooperation, Tarique Rahman said the two countries had agreed to advance the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative under a new framework for shared prosperity.
“This renewed cooperation will focus on integrated development of energy, deep-sea ports, industrial infrastructure, technology, and regional connectivity, strengthening Bangladesh’s position as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia,” he wrote.
The Prime Minister said the discussions also covered the early implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), stronger institutional cooperation and the proposed establishment of a ministerial-level joint commission to turn shared priorities into concrete results.
He expressed Bangladesh’s appreciation for Japan’s continued humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya population and called for Tokyo’s sustained engagement to ensure their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar.
Recalling the historical bonds between the two countries, Tarique Rahman said his father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, had helped lay the foundations of bilateral relations, while his late mother, Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, had further strengthened the ties through her visits and engagement with Japan.
“Japan was among the first countries to recognise Bangladesh’s independence and has remained a trusted development partner throughout our journey,” he said, conveying the gratitude of the people of Bangladesh for Japan’s friendship, generosity and longstanding support.
The Prime Minister said his government, following democratic elections, was determined to build an economy driven by investment, innovation, infrastructure development and meaningful employment opportunities.
He thanked Takaichi, the Japanese government and the Japanese people for their hospitality and continued confidence in Bangladesh.
The four-day official visit, from 26 to 29 October, is being held at the invitation of Takaichi, with the prime minister’s engagements focusing on strengthening the strategic partnership, attracting investment, expanding trade and accelerating development cooperation.
During their bilateral summit at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, known as the Kantei, on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed cooperation in energy security, information and communication technology, railways, infrastructure, deep-sea ports and foreign investment.
They also made a joint press announcement on the outcomes of their talks and exchanged several memorandums of understanding.
The Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in February 2026, is expected to provide a further framework for expanding trade and strengthening economic engagement.
During the visit, Tarique Rahman is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum and meet Japanese business leaders, while engagements with Japanese development institutions and visits to industrial and energy facilities are aimed at identifying further avenues for cooperation.