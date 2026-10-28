PM seeks rock-solid Dhaka-Tokyo ties for stronger, more prosperous future

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called for deepening the multifaceted ties between Bangladesh and Japan to build a stronger and more prosperous future, highlighting the potential for major Japanese investment, job creation and expanded cooperation in energy, technology and infrastructure.

“Let's deepen the multifaceted ties between Bangladesh and Japan for a stronger, much better, and more prosperous future together,” he wrote in a Facebook post this evening following his summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tarique Rahman said his ongoing visit to Japan marked an important step towards strengthening the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Describing the summit as highly productive, the Prime Minister said the two leaders had reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, economic development, and a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.