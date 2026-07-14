Sheikh Hasina will be welcomed if she returns, justice to be ensured: PM’s adviser
Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman has said that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after being ousted during the July uprising, would be welcomed if she returned to Bangladesh.
He also pledged that she would be guaranteed due process and justice.
The adviser clarified the government’s position during a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday in response to journalists’ questions regarding Sheikh Hasina’s announced intention to return to the country.
The briefing had been convened to update the media on the government’s activities.
Responding to a question about Sheikh Hasina’s possible return, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “Since we are making efforts to bring her back, if she returns, she will be welcome. We have consistently maintained one position. Some people may create photo cards suggesting that by welcoming her we are expressing... We are welcoming to ensure justice. We said the same thing yesterday. We want to ensure justice and fairness for her.”
Following her removal from power during the mass uprising of 2024, Sheikh Hasina fled to India, where she has remained ever since. In a recent interview with Reuters, she said she intended to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before the court.
Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in one case concerning crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July 2024 movement.
Several other cases against her are also pending before the courts. The Bangladesh government has repeatedly requested that India extradite her to face trial.
Referring to those efforts, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “She has been sentenced to death. If she returns—or if we are able to secure her extradition—we are continuing our efforts to bring her back.”
Speaking on the issue of judicial proceedings and the implementation of the sentence, the adviser added, “The entire process will proceed through a transparent trial. The people of this country want to see the death sentence upheld and carried out. At the same time, if she is able to prove before the court that she is not guilty, and if the court ultimately imposes a different sentence or acquits her, that too will be respected.”