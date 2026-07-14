Sheikh Hasina will be welcomed if she returns, justice to be ensured: PM’s adviser

Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman has said that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after being ousted during the July uprising, would be welcomed if she returned to Bangladesh.

He also pledged that she would be guaranteed due process and justice.

The adviser clarified the government’s position during a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday in response to journalists’ questions regarding Sheikh Hasina’s announced intention to return to the country.