Younger brother 'beaten to death' over Tk 5 dispute

A young expatriate man has died following an alleged assault by his elder brother in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur district.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Uttar Badarpur area under Karpara Union.

The deceased, 35-year-old Alamgir Hossain, was a resident of the same locality. He had been working in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a long time and had recently returned to Bangladesh on leave.