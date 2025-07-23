Political parties urge interim govt to take a tougher stance: Asif Nazrul
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called upon the anti-fascist political parties to make more visible the existing unity among them.
“If you stay together on any anti-fascist issue or in any constructive programme and if people see that, then a sense of relief will come among the people. Many people will be happy to see this and the people of the country want that,” he said at an emergency meeting with the leaders of four political parties tonight at his official residence Jamuna.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP) and Islami Andolon Bangladesh joined the meeting to discuss the recent situation in the country.
After the meeting, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul briefed newspersons about the outcome of the meeting.
He said the chief adviser called the four major political parties to discuss the recent situation in the country and the discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere.
The political parties have clearly told the government that there is no difference of opinion, no dispute among them in the anti-fascist unity, Asif Nazrul added.
There is no dispute or difference of opinion among them on the issue of confronting fascism, he said citing remarks of the political parties.
The law adviser further said, “Some of them have said that as part of the political process in the political field, we can sometimes speak against each other. This does not mean that they are our political opponents. They are our political allies. Such talks will be said sometimes in the political field. It should not be assumed from this that there is any rift in our anti-fascist unity.”
He informed the media that the political parties have urged the government to take a stronger stance in maintaining the law and order in the country.
Besides, the BNP has urged the government to move forward in a fair manner regarding the election process, he added.