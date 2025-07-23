Political parties urge interim govt to take a tougher stance: Asif Nazrul

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called upon the anti-fascist political parties to make more visible the existing unity among them.

“If you stay together on any anti-fascist issue or in any constructive programme and if people see that, then a sense of relief will come among the people. Many people will be happy to see this and the people of the country want that,” he said at an emergency meeting with the leaders of four political parties tonight at his official residence Jamuna.