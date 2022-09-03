Bangladesh to sign contract to set up wind power plant in Mongla Sunday

A Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium will sign an agreement on Sunday with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to set up a 55MW wind power plant on build-own-operate basis at Mongla in Bagerhat, reports UNB.

As per the proposed deal, state-owned BPDB will purchase electricity from the independent power producer (IPP) plant for over the period of 20 years.

Earlier, in December 2020, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the proposal of a Chinese-Bangladeshi consortium to set up the power plant on build-own-operate basis .