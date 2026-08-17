Former CJ Khairul Haque’s bail upheld in 9th case, lawyer says 'no legal bar' to release

The Appellate Division’s chamber court has upheld the High Court’s interim bail granted to former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed at Banani Police Station under the attempted murder and Explosives Act during the July mass uprising.

The court issued a "no order" on the state's application seeking a stay on his bail. Chamber Judge Md. Rezaul Haque passed this order on Monday.

Since his bail in the case remains upheld, there is no legal bar to Khairul Haque's release from jail, according to his senior lawyer Motahar Hossain Saju.