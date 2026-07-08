Major reshuffle underway at the foreign ministry

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has decided to make significant changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs five months after taking office.

Along with appointing a new Foreign Secretary, the government is set to appoint new faces as Bangladesh’s Permanent Representatives to New York, High Commissioners to Delhi and London, and Permanent Representative to Geneva.

Among these, appointments in New York and London are being made based on political considerations.

A government policymaker confirmed the planned changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

After the BNP government assumed office in February, it instructed four ambassadors, who were appointed during the interim government, to return home.

Additionally, three professional diplomats have been appointed as ambassadors in three countries over the last two months.

Multiple officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting anonymity, have informed this correspondent that Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to New York, is being appointed as the Foreign Secretary.

The current Foreign Secretary, Asad Alam Siam, is being appointed as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Delhi.