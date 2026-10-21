Execution of 2 Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia: What does the consulate’s letter say?
Saudi authorities did not inform the Bangladesh Embassy or consulate in advance about the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals. Nor did they formally notify the Bangladeshi authorities after carrying out the executions.
This information was disclosed in a letter sent by the Labour Welfare Wing of the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment on 18 October.
The letter stated that the executions came to light through reports in several Saudi media outlets, citing a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior on 14 October.
The two Bangladeshis executed were Nazrul Islam Abdul Bashir and Sweety Akter. According to information in the Saudi Interior Ministry’s statement, as reported by Saudi media, the executions took place in the Mecca region. They were accused of engaging in immoral acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, thereby violating its sanctity.
The consulate’s letter noted that Saudi authorities had not provided detailed information about the two individuals.
The letter further stated that the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah had requested information from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs about Bangladeshis detained for various offences in prisons across western Saudi Arabia.
In response to that request, a list was received on 30 September. The names of Nazrul and Sweety appeared on the list, but it contained no information about their sentences.
According to the information received, they had been employed as cleaners at a Saudi company named Al Majal.
The list showed that Nazrul had been detained on 1 August 2023 on allegations of information technology-related offences. Sweety was detained the following day on an adultery charge. Nazrul was held at the Jeddah Correctional Facility, while Sweety was detained at the Jeddah Women’s Prison. The letter stated that the list did not mention any sentence imposed on either of them.
The consulate’s letter also noted that there was no known precedent for a Bangladeshi national being sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for information technology-related offences or adultery.
According to the letter, a list showed that 306 Bangladeshis were being held in prisons across western Saudi Arabia in connection with various morality-related cases. Of them, 147 had been sentenced to prison terms ranging from one month to 15 years.
The consulate stated that neither family had submitted an application seeking legal assistance for the two Bangladeshis, nor had either family contacted the consulate. Saudi authorities had also not informed the Bangladeshi authorities about the death sentences or their execution.
The consulate added that it had sent a diplomatic note to the Mecca branch of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking copies of the judgments and detailed information about the cases. A comprehensive report would be submitted once the copies of the judgments were received.