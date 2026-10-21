Execution of 2 Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia: What does the consulate’s letter say?

Saudi authorities did not inform the Bangladesh Embassy or consulate in advance about the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals. Nor did they formally notify the Bangladeshi authorities after carrying out the executions.

This information was disclosed in a letter sent by the Labour Welfare Wing of the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment on 18 October.

The letter stated that the executions came to light through reports in several Saudi media outlets, citing a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior on 14 October.