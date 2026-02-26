Mohon Raihan misses Bangla Academy Literature Award despite nomination

Poet Mohon Raihan, who was nominated for the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025, did not receive the award. He shared this information in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

When asked, Cultural Minister Nitai Ray Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, "There are quite a few allegations against Mohon Raihan. We will investigate these issues and then announce the award again. The previous government had nominated him for this award through the Bangla Academy. We will examine the matter now and then make a decision."

In response to the question of what kind of allegations there were against Mohon Raihan, the Culture Minister said, "We cannot speak on it right now. Since the matter is under investigation, nothing further can be said."