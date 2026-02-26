Mohon Raihan misses Bangla Academy Literature Award despite nomination
Poet Mohon Raihan, who was nominated for the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025, did not receive the award. He shared this information in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.
When asked, Cultural Minister Nitai Ray Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, "There are quite a few allegations against Mohon Raihan. We will investigate these issues and then announce the award again. The previous government had nominated him for this award through the Bangla Academy. We will examine the matter now and then make a decision."
In response to the question of what kind of allegations there were against Mohon Raihan, the Culture Minister said, "We cannot speak on it right now. Since the matter is under investigation, nothing further can be said."
When asked, State Minister for Culture Ali Nawaz Mahmood Khayyam told Prothom Alo, "There are many allegations against Mohon Raihan. Therefore, he has not been awarded for the time being. We are verifying the allegations. A decision will certainly be made after considering them. We need to wait a little."
This afternoon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman handed over the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 to the winners.
The Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 was announced last Monday, where Mohon Raihan's nomination in poetry was mentioned in the press release of the Bangla Academy.
In his post, Mohon Raihan said, “You are aware that this year the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025 (in poetry) was awarded to me. I absolutely did not expect this award. I didn’t lobby anyone for the award. The award committee spontaneously selected me.”
Referring to the cancellation of the award for a poem written 41 years ago, Mohon Raihan said, "Yesterday, the awardees were called and given an SSF rehearsal for receiving the award. As usual, I came to receive the award today and found out that a faction, through Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has canceled my award for my 'Taher's Dream' poem written 41 years ago about Colonel Taher."
In response to the question of whether it is disrespectful to the poet to announce an award and then not give it, State Minister for Culture Ali Nawaz Mahmood Khayyam told Prothom Alo, “We didn't give the nomination. It’s done by the Bangla Academy. We are just investigating the allegations now. It's a temporary problem. The award might be announced again within a day or two.”
Mohon Raihan is currently the president of the National Poetry Council.
When asked about the reason for not awarding him despite the nomination announcement, Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam told Prothom Alo, "Due to some allegations regarding Mohon Raihan's poetry and writings, the authority has temporarily suspended the award to examine these allegations. Once this examination is complete, we will inform promptly."