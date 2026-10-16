All hospital libraries directed to keep 3 books on Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed all public and private hospitals and medical colleges across the country to procure and preserve three books on BNP (BAngladesh Nationalist Party) founder and former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia in their libraries.

A letter issuing the directive was sent by the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 27 September.

The letter, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Health Services Division Khandakar Rabiul Islam, stated that one set of three books published by Jatiyatabadi Prokashona must be purchased and kept in the libraries.