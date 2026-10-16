All hospital libraries directed to keep 3 books on Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed all public and private hospitals and medical colleges across the country to procure and preserve three books on BNP (BAngladesh Nationalist Party) founder and former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia in their libraries.
A letter issuing the directive was sent by the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 27 September.
The letter, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of the Health Services Division Khandakar Rabiul Islam, stated that one set of three books published by Jatiyatabadi Prokashona must be purchased and kept in the libraries.
The books are “President Zia: Rajnoitik Jiboni” and “Begum Khaleda Zia: Jibon O Songram” and “Sobar Agey Bangladesh”.
Heads of various departments and directorates under the health ministry were instructed to take necessary steps in this regard.
The directive was forwarded for implementation to relevant offices, including the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM), and the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME).
Copies of the letter were also sent to the National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT), the Health Economics Unit (HEU), the Health Engineering Department (HED), and the National Electro-Medical Equipment Maintenance Workshop & Training Center (NEMEMW & TC).