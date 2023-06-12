Voting ends in Barishal, Khulna

The voting in Khulna and Barishal city corporations elections ended.

It started at 8:00am and continued till 4:00pm in these two city corporations.

While the Barishal city recorded the high voter turnouts, the presence of voters in Khulna polls was relatively low.

The mayoral candidate of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) in Barishal City Corporation elections, Syed Faizul Karim, came under attack in the afternoon.

Media cell of IAB also raised allegations of attack and harassment of its activists, obstruction of entry of its polling agents in the polling centers, eviction of agents from polling centers, obstruction of voters and forcible casting of votes.