Khairul Anam Shakil appointed chair of Nazrul Institute trustee board

Eminent Nazrul exponent, researcher and Ekushey Padak recipient Nazrul singer Khairul Anam Shakil has been appointed by the government as the new trustee board Chairman of Kabi Nazrul Institute on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Tuesday regarding his appointment for the next 3 years.

Having graduated from Leeds Beckett University, UK in Industrial Engineering in 1984, Khairul Anam Shakil is one of the most renowned and respected Nazrul singers and researchers.