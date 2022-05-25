Khairul Anam Shakil appointed chair of Nazrul Institute trustee board

Before becoming successful in his genre, Shakil learned music from his uncle Mahmudur Rahman Benu and other music maestros in Bangladesh including Narayan Chandra Basak, Ustad Mohammad Sageeruddin Khan, Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, Sohrab Hossain and Anjalee Ray.
Khairul Anam Shakil is the current Vice President of Chhayanaut, General Secretary of Bangladesh Nazrul Sangeet Sangstha and a faculty member of the Department of Music at the University of Dhaka.
For his excellence in music as an eminent Nazrul exponent, he received Ekushey Padak in 2019 and Nazrul Award from the Kazi Nazrul Institute in 2017.
Kabi Nazrul Institute was established in February 1985, with prominent journalist Mohammad Nasiruddin, being the maiden chairman of the trustee board.