Bangladesh

Khairul Anam Shakil appointed chair of Nazrul Institute trustee board

UNB
Dhaka
Khairul Anam Shakil singing at the Bangla Utsav
Khairul Anam Shakil singing at the Bangla UtsavFile Photo

Eminent Nazrul exponent, researcher and Ekushey Padak recipient Nazrul singer Khairul Anam Shakil has been appointed by the government as the new trustee board Chairman of Kabi Nazrul Institute on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Tuesday regarding his appointment for the next 3 years.

Having graduated from Leeds Beckett University, UK in Industrial Engineering in 1984, Khairul Anam Shakil is one of the most renowned and respected Nazrul singers and researchers.

Before becoming successful in his genre, Shakil learned music from his uncle Mahmudur Rahman Benu and other music maestros in Bangladesh including Narayan Chandra Basak, Ustad Mohammad Sageeruddin Khan, Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, Sohrab Hossain and Anjalee Ray.

Khairul Anam Shakil is the current Vice President of Chhayanaut, General Secretary of Bangladesh Nazrul Sangeet Sangstha and a faculty member of the Department of Music at the University of Dhaka.

For his excellence in music as an eminent Nazrul exponent, he received Ekushey Padak in 2019 and Nazrul Award from the Kazi Nazrul Institute in 2017.

Kabi Nazrul Institute was established in February 1985, with prominent journalist Mohammad Nasiruddin, being the maiden chairman of the trustee board.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment