Khairuzzaman to be extradited soon: Shahriar Alam

He also hinted that the government can talk to the UN, if necessary, to explain further as there is a specific definition for refugees. According to media reports, Khairuzzaman holds a UN refugee card.
Refugees are people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country, according to the UN refugee agency - UNHCR.
The state minister said one who is okay on all fronts and financially solvent can never be a refugee. "If so, all criminals will seek a refugee status in any country of the world. That's not logical."
Earlier, the Malaysian government confirmed the arrest of Khairuzzaman due to an "offence" he "committed."
Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused of participating in the 1975 jail killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.
Soon after his arrest, state minister Shahriar Alam said there is a scope to interrogate him in person and look into the case against him again. He, however, said the law ministry is in a better position to talk about the legal aspects. "I don't want to jump into a conclusion."