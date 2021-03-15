Khaleda Zia freed for 6 more months

The government has extended the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence for six more months on condition that she will not travel abroad during this time.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo on Monday that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the proposal of suspension of the sentence. The law ministry’s opinion was also sent with the proposal.

The suspension was granted under section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 on condition that she will take specialised treatment in the country and would not travel abroad.

The former prime minister’s brother Shamim Iskandar on 3 March visited the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and appealed to the ministry seeking suspension of the sentence.

He applied for remitting Khaleda’s sentence and taking necessary measures to ensure advanced treatment for her. The application also sought relaxation of conditions.