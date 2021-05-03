Khaleda Zia develops breathing problems, shifted to CCU

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been shifted from the cabin to Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital as her breathing problems worsen.

The former prime minister has been transferred to CCU on Monday at around 4:00 pm, a physician of her medical team confirmed this.

The physician said, "We have shifted her to the CCU as her breathing condition deteriorated abruptly. Now, her condition seems better."