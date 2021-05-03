Khaleda Zia develops breathing problems, shifted to CCU

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been shifted from the cabin to Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital as her breathing problems worsen.
The former prime minister has been transferred to CCU on Monday at around 4:00 pm, a physician of her medical team confirmed this.
The physician said, "We have shifted her to the CCU as her breathing condition deteriorated abruptly. Now, her condition seems better."
Khaleda Zia got admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.
Earlier, she tested positive for Covid-19 twice on 11 and 25 April respectively.
Her personal physicians had said that she had no symptoms of Covid-19 and she was being treated at the non-Covid-19 zone of the hospital.
Later, Evercare hospital authorities formed a medical board for her treatment led by physician Shahabuddin Talukder.
Besides, physician FM Siddiqui is also leading a medical team for Khaleda Zia in the wake of her infection. These two medical boards are overseeing the health condition of the country’s former prime minister.