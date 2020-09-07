Coronavirus

Khulna MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Coronavirus infected Khulna-6 MP Akhtaruzzaman Babu has been airlifted to Dhaka on Monday.
Coronavirus infected Khulna-6 MP Akhtaruzzaman Babu has been airlifted to Dhaka on Monday.Prothom Alo





Khulna-6 MP Akhtaruzzaman Babu, who is infected with coronavirus, was airlifted to Dhaka on Monday by a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force on Monday morning, reports UNB.

Later, he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for better treatment, says a ISPR press release.

The MP tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.








Advertisement

He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Tutpara area of the Khulna city.

Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance in aid to civil power under Bangladesh Armed Forces in dealing with any kind of national crisis and continuing various activities following the policy published by the government to affirm its commitment to meet all emergency needs in a professional manner.

In line with this, chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force provided necessary guidance to carry out the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission.

More News

RAB press conference irks admin officials

RAB press conference irks admin officials

‘Initiative needed to protect fishing community’

Towfiqul Arif, Shaheen Anam, Abdul Wahab, Syed Arif Azad

Writ seeks compensation for Narayanganj mosque blast victims

Writ seeks compensation for Narayanganj mosque blast victims

SAU professor Abu Bakr dies from coronavirus

SAU professor Abu Bakr dies from coronavirus